Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $78.22 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,355 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $78,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 468,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $55.17. 24,612,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

