Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,032 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 1,932,243 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,984,000 after buying an additional 1,356,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 84.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,752,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after buying an additional 1,258,858 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,728,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,449,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

