Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CME Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,750,000 after purchasing an additional 163,446 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.50. 1,258,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,613. The company has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.70 and a 200-day moving average of $226.52.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.08.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

