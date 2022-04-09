Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $39,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $141.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,511. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.97. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $142.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

