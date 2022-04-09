Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 122 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.81, for a total transaction of $219,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total value of $3,167,533.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,918 shares of company stock valued at $23,984,490. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $17.04 on Friday, hitting $738.84. 1,030,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $649.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $627.68. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $469.80 and a 1-year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

