Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 15,641 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,755 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 15,641 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.68. 861,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $302.79 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.86.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,861. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

