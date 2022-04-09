Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,900 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $94,784,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 586.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,841,000 after purchasing an additional 429,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.16. 2,877,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

