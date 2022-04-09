Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 27,487 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,487 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. 7,765,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,127,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

