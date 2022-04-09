Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 695 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.71.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.60. 366,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,917. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.81 and a fifty-two week high of $347.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.