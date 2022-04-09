Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 79,275 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,275 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.86. 8,347,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,791,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

