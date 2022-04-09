Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 91,328 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,328 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PPL by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,698,000 after purchasing an additional 799,735 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PPL by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in PPL by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in PPL by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in PPL by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.11. 4,928,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,801,127. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.88%.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.