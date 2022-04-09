Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $99.09 million and approximately $400,638.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00045986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.32 or 0.07577614 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,551.61 or 0.99816696 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 99,231,929 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

