Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 540.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 137.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,731,000 after buying an additional 1,228,297 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 110.9% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,219,000 after buying an additional 1,202,876 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,940,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $24,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -35.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

