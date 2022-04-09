Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after buying an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OC. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

OC stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

About Owens Corning (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.