Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.49 billion.

Shares of OMI opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,318,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,194,000 after purchasing an additional 514,902 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.