Oxen Market Capitalization Hits $34.53 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $34.53 million and approximately $409,429.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,484.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.46 or 0.07589721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.53 or 0.00262520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.19 or 0.00765428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00098021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.07 or 0.00548590 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.00394339 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,839,125 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.