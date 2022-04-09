P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $826.00

Shares of P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 826 ($10.83) and traded as high as GBX 828 ($10.86). P2P Global Investments shares last traded at GBX 826 ($10.83), with a volume of 23,968 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73, a current ratio of 68.62 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 826 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 826. The company has a market capitalization of £617.42 million and a PE ratio of 20.91.
P2P Global Investments Company Profile (LON:P2P)
