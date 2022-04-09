PAC Protocol (PAC) Achieves Market Cap of $19.95 Million

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $19.95 million and $79,582.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003789 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000607 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00014808 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,396,818,613 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

