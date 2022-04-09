PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 785.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 38,143 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.48.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

