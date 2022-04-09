Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 34,808 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,906,000 after purchasing an additional 101,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

