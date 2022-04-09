Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.73

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.73 and last traded at $80.75, with a volume of 12294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,476. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

