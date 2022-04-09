Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.48.

Shares of TD opened at $76.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.81%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

