Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018,014 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $46,226,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,071,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 406,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,614,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,538.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 232,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after buying an additional 218,040 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS opened at $119.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.