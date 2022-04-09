Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,355,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $123,224,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $202.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.04. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.