Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,326 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 84.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $223.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.87 and a fifty-two week high of $224.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.23.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,017,837 shares of company stock worth $207,042,442. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

