Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $174.96 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.60.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

