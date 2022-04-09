Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 66.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,953,000 after buying an additional 751,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,488,000 after buying an additional 577,349 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 758,862 shares of company stock valued at $48,643,887 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $114.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.27. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

