Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 293 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $137.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $103.80 and a 12-month high of $138.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

