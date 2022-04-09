Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 342 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Shares of AMD opened at $101.00 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.26.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

