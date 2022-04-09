Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 923 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 65.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $190.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.43 and a 200 day moving average of $205.37. The firm has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.36.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

