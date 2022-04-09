Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 986 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 987.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $79.90 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.80 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average of $86.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

