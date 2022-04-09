Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $720.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $610.00 to $720.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $618.38.

Shares of PANW opened at $608.23 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $322.23 and a 12-month high of $635.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $557.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.42.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,991,568. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 28.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 56.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,542 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

