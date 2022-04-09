PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Price Target Cut to $4.00

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 266.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAVM opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that PAVmed will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PAVmed by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 82,650 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PAVmed by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 265,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

