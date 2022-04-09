Payfare (OTC:PYFRF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Payfare (OTC:PYFRF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Payfare in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Payfare from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of OTC PYFRF opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Payfare has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $8.83.
Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
