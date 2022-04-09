Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

PSNL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Personalis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $7.54 on Friday. Personalis has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $340.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 76.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Personalis will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 48,989 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $487,930.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $45,921.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,171 shares of company stock valued at $473,945. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Personalis by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,637,000 after buying an additional 857,372 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Personalis by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 218,834 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Personalis by 190.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 170,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the third quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

