Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 613,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 30,114,566 shares.The stock last traded at $15.05 and had previously closed at $14.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

The firm has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 19.5%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

