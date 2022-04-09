Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.37

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.37 and traded as high as C$14.05. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$13.92, with a volume of 1,206,534 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEY shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.99.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$260,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at C$1,984,719. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 183,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,511.65. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,500 and have sold 111,822 shares valued at $1,158,274.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

