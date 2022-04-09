Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $18.37

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.37, but opened at $17.95. Pharvaris shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 124 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHVS. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. On average, equities analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pharvaris by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Pharvaris by 10.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter worth about $135,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

