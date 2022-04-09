Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
NASDAQ PAHC opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.52.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 187.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
Featured Articles
