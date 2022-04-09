Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 6.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 187.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

