Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

NYSE:PSX opened at $84.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

