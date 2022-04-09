Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Down 7.9%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.80 and last traded at $43.10. Approximately 59,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 33,761,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.66.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Pinduoduo by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

