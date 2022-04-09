Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $840,565.72 and approximately $3,070.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.10 or 0.00268645 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012622 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005101 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000595 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00022754 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $278.67 or 0.00656124 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,655,374 coins and its circulating supply is 435,394,938 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

