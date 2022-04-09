Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,891,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,351,000 after purchasing an additional 818,407 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,763,000 after purchasing an additional 116,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $121.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.10.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

