Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 1,560 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $200.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.68. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.