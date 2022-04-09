Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $104.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.61 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

