Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $641,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $972,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Trex by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 58,307 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TREX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trex from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.35.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average is $103.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

