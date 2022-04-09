Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,973.77.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,543.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,519.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,644.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

