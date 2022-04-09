Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 812 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

