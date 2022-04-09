Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,577 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after purchasing an additional 279,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $162.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.81. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.86 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

