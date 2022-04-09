Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 356 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clorox by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after acquiring an additional 216,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Clorox by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,512,000 after acquiring an additional 201,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $146.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $196.65.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.31.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

